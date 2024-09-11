NATIONAL

PHC grants transit bail to PTI leaders in Islamabad rally case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Faisal Amin, and Zartaj Gul in cases related to the party’s Islamabad rally held on September 8.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed presided over the case, approving the petitions and extending their bail until October 10.

The PTI leaders had approached the court seeking protection from arrest following legal actions initiated by the Islamabad administration, which filed cases against them for concluding their rally two hours later than the approved time.

In their petitions, Ayub and Qaiser argued that they intended to appear before the relevant courts but feared being detained. They requested the court’s intervention to prevent their arrest.

Speaking to the media, Ayub questioned the actions of masked individuals entering Parliament to apprehend lawmakers, highlighting the importance of upholding democratic norms.

He stated that such actions undermined democracy and pointed out that Ali Amin Gandapur, who was also present, holds a key leadership role representing 40 million people.

This development follows a broader crackdown by Islamabad police on PTI leaders, including the arrest of Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside Parliament for allegedly breaching the newly implemented public gathering regulations.

Security in the capital was heightened, with police sealing off entry and exit points to the Red Zone, including D-Chowk, Nadra Chowk, and Serena while Margalla Road remained open for traffic. PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, however, managed to leave the Parliament premises without being detained.

