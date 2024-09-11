Lahore Court grants bail to main accused in DHA road accident case

The Lahore High Court has granted bail to Afnan, the primary suspect in a high-profile car accident case that occurred in the Defense area of Lahore.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, delivered the verdict on Afnan’s bail petition after reserving it for consideration.

During the hearing, Afnan’s lawyer argued that the allegations against his client were not substantiated during the investigation. The defense highlighted that the geofencing data from the incident did not place any of the key witnesses at the scene, casting doubt on the validity of their testimonies.

Additionally, the lawyer emphasized that Afnan is a minor, as confirmed by the investigation report, and that there was no direct link between the witnesses’ statements and the charges against him. These factors, the defense argued, supported Afnan’s release on bail.

After reviewing the arguments, the court accepted the bail application, allowing Afnan to be released from custody while the case continues.

The incident, which occurred on November 12, 2023, resulted in the tragic deaths of six members of the same family in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7. According to police reports, Rafaqat Ali and his family were returning home to Shadab Colony on Ferozepur Road after visiting his daughter’s in-laws when a speeding car collided with one of their vehicles near Defence Phase 7.

As a result, six family members, including two infants, sustained critical injuries. They were taken to Lahore General Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as Rukhsana, 52; Anabia, 3; Huzaifa, four months; Muhammad Hasnain, 28; Sajjad, 26; and Ayesha, 22.

The police arrested Afnan Shafqat, the driver allegedly responsible for the crash due to negligence, over-speeding, and reckless driving. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized, and a case was registered against him.