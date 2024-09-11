IHC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against possible military custody today

SLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking to prevent his transfer to military custody.

The court’s Registrar’s Office set the petition for hearing despite objections, with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presiding over the case on Thursday (today).

Imran Khan had filed the petition expressing concerns over a potential trial in a military court for the May 9 cases. The PTI founder argued that the Pakistan Army had already detained a retired officer (Gen Faiz Hameed), who could testify against him, raising the possibility of his trial under military law.

Khan’s legal team urged the court to ensure that he remains under the jurisdiction of civilian courts and not be handed over to the military. The petition cited the federal government, interior and defence ministries, Islamabad and Punjab police, and Adiala Jail authorities as respondents.

Rumours of Khan’s transfer to military custody have been circulating, with some observers speculating that the former prime minister may face court-martial proceedings. The petition also highlighted media reports on the potential military trial.

At a recent press conference, DG ISPR Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed these concerns, stating, “The matter is sub judice, but military law will take its course if anyone uses individuals under the Army Act for personal objectives.” Observers believe the remarks alluded to Imran Khan’s possible involvement in ongoing military court proceedings.

The case also links to former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, who faces multiple allegations, including misuse of authority and collusion with a political party. Khan has expressed concern that he might be implicated in these proceedings, particularly following Faiz’s arrest.

The military has maintained that it has no political agenda, with General Sharif emphasising that the Pakistan Army functions in accordance with the Constitution, working alongside the elected government.