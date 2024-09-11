Gaza’s students are waiting

In proclaiming 9th September as international day to protect education from attacks, the United Nations is sending a clear message regarding the importance of safeguarding schools as places of protection and safety for students and the need to keep education at the top. The worrisome thing is that since 7 October 2023, students have not been getting proper education due to Israel’s ground operation in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, the genocidal military campaign of Israel in Gaza has killed at least 10,490 school and university students. In addition, 16,700 have been injured. More than 500 school teachers and university educators have also been killed.

As per new reports, Israeli carried out airstrikes on a school during morning prayer on August 10. More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in the same attack. The school and houses were destroyed.

The economic situation in Gaza has severe effects on the students. Economic hardships force students to abandon education and work to support families. Moreover, limited access to quality education and insufficient funding for schools and universities hinder the provision of quality education. Furthermore, shortages of textbooks, stationary, and technology hinder learning; economic stress and limited resources negatively impact academic achievements. Additionally, economic necessity forces the children to work rather than attending school. Students are suffering from hunger since war has started. Palestinian students have died in bomb attacks; all economic sectors are severely affected. All infrastructure as well as buildings require much time and capital to reset. Sadly, they have not sufficient access to survive and no availability of medicines and bandages for wounds.

Psychologically, the effects on the Gaza students can be severe and long-lasting due to ongoing conflict. The anxiety and depression are at their peak. It is very difficult for the students to sit in school because they fear violence, poverty, and uncertainty. Further, ongoing exposure to traumatic events can impact emotional well-being, leading to feelings of hopelessness and despair. Trauma and stress can impact cognitive functions and make it challenging to focus and learn. At least they have too much fear so that they are unable to attend class because they have such confirmation that they are safe or not due to Israeli attacks because they can happen anytime. Students can struggle to manage emotions, leading to irritability, mood swings, and behavioural issues. Students avoid social interactions due to feelings of fear, shame, or guilt. Also, an important effect is grief over the loss of their beloved ones.

The UN has acknowledged the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip with a high number of civilian causalties, including women and children. Also, severe shortages of food, drinkable water, and medical supplies exist. The UN has urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to take steps to prevent further human suffering so that students cannot be deprived of education and can be safeguarded psychologically.

Doubtlessly, some organizations are performing their best to keep students safe from fear and sadness. UNRW, UNICEF, and Save the Children are donating textbooks, stationery, and technology to schools and students. Providing education and social services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza. The Gaza community mental health programme offers psychological support and counseling to students and families. Some organizations are donating, rebuilding, and renovating schools that were damaged during conflict. Another organization, Emergency Assistance provides aid during times of crisis. Such organizations work tirelessly to support Gaza students, helping them access quality education and overcome the challenges they face. Additionally, some countries came in front to help for students and modify them, including Turkey, which provides scholarships, educational resources, and infrastructure, as well as other countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada. Also, these countries provide financial aid, support, educational resources, and vocational training.

Israel has crossed her limits, attacking schools, hospitals, and other civilian buildings. She has violated humanitarian laws. Humanitarian laws, also known as international law, are a set of rules that regulate the conduct of war and armed conflicts to protect civilian prisoners of war and other vulnerable populations. The main principle of humanitarian law includes distinguishing between military targets and civilians and avoiding targeting civilians. Additionally, these laws prohibit targeting civilians, collective punishment, torture, unnecessary suffering, attacks on civilian objects, and using human shields. Mainly, humanitarian laws apply to all the parties involved in armed conflicts, including states, rebels, and other non-state actors. Its purpose is to limit the effects of war on civilians and promote respect for human life and dignity.

