Fazl rejects govt’s claim of support for constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected government claims that his party supports proposed constitutional amendments, stressing that no opposition party, including the JUI-F, will back any legislation that contradicts the Constitution or democracy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani at his residence in Islamabad late on Wednesday night.

Fazlur Rehman, reaffirming his party’s opposition stance, stated, “JUI-F will remain part of the opposition, and no opposition party will support any legislation that undermines the Constitution or democracy.”

He criticised the government, saying, “The government’s existence and actions are against the interests of the people. The power should come from the public, and we will not allow anyone to steal the mandate in the future.”

Muhammad Ali Durrani supported Fazlur Rehman’s stance, remarking, “You have always stood on the right side of history and have been a guardian of political traditions and democratic values.”

On Monday, the government displayed its parliamentary strength during separate dinner receptions hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari. Insiders claimed that the ruling coalition secured the support of 224 members in the National Assembly, enough to pass the proposed constitutional amendments.

Both the prime minister and the president, addressing the parliamentarians, emphasised the importance of unity to overcome the country’s challenges and strengthen parliamentary democracy for political stability and development.