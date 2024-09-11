Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations lead to attacks by Hindu extremists in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Communal violence has erupted in Gujarat, India, with significant unrest reported in the cities of Bharuch and Surat.

The clashes have primarily targeted Muslim communities, following objections from extremist Hindu groups to the display of Eid Milad-un-Nabi flags and banners in predominantly Muslim areas.

The violence began when groups armed with sticks and rods, chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” attacked properties and vehicles owned by Muslims.

The situation escalated further as some of the celebratory flags for Eid Milad-un-Nabi were forcibly removed, leading to heightened tensions and widespread damage.

Reports confirm that several people, including women and children, have been injured in these clashes.

Local police are facing criticism for their response, with allegations of partiality towards the attackers. Instead of addressing the violence, critics claim the police have disproportionately targeted members of the Muslim community, leading to the arrest of 27 individuals, the majority of whom are Muslims.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous confrontation involving far-right Hindu nationalists and foreign university students during Ramazan.

At Gujarat University, students from countries such as Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan were involved in a dispute that escalated into violence and vandalism. The Ministry of External Affairs reported injuries to at least two foreign students, and the state government has pledged to take stringent action against those responsible.

These recent outbreaks of violence reflect a broader trend of growing religious polarisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Concerns have been raised about increasing intolerance and divisive policies, particularly as Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for upcoming national elections.

Other incidents in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, such as the placement of saffron flags on a Christian church, underscore the deepening religious rift across the country.

The rising tide of communal unrest in Gujarat and beyond highlights the urgent need for measures to address religious tensions and promote harmony in India.