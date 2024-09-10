World

Tel Aviv seeks Washington’s help to halt South Africa’s genocide claim

By News Desk
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, from Monday 19 to Monday 26 February 2024, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Session held under the presidency of Mr Nawaf Salam, President of the Court. The Court’s role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized UN organs and agencies. La Cour internationale de Justice (CIJ), organe judiciaire principal des Nations Unies, tient des audiences publiques sur la demande d’avis consultatif sur les Conséquences juridiques découlant des politiques et pratiques d’Israël dans le Territoire palestinien occupé, y compris Jérusalem-Est, du lundi 19 au lundi 26 février 2024, au Palais de la Paix, à La Haye, où la Cour a son siège. Séance tenue sous la présidence de M. Nawaf Salam, président de la Cour. La mission de la Cour est de régler, conformément au droit international, les différends d’ordre juridique qui lui sont soumis par les États et de donner des avis consultatifs sur les questions juridiques que lui posent les organes et les institutions de l’ONU autorisés à le faire.

Israel is reportedly seeking backing from the US Congress to apply pressure on South Africa to retract its genocide case against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

As outlined by a report from Israeli news outlet Walla, a confidential document from Israel’s Foreign Ministry indicates that Israeli officials are looking for US lawmakers to caution South Africa about the “serious consequences” it could face if the case proceeds.

This genocide case, which was brought forward by South Africa in December 2023, accuses Israel of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention in connection to its ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has been ongoing for nearly a year, has resulted in the deaths of about 41,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with over 94,800 individuals injured, according to local health reports.

The prolonged conflict has also caused significant shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies in Gaza due to Israel’s blockade, severely damaging much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

South Africa’s case at the ICJ asserts that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a charge that Israel firmly rejects.

Israeli officials hope that the US will step in to influence South Africa’s position, particularly following the country’s general elections in May, with the expectation that a newly elected government might adopt a different approach to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

South Africa has a deadline of October 28 to present its rationale for continuing the case at the ICJ, a legal action that could set a crucial global precedent concerning Israel’s military operations in Palestinian territories.

Should the US Congress get involved, it would introduce a new degree of international pressure on South Africa, highlighting the escalating diplomatic tensions over Israel’s Gaza campaign and the increasing global focus on its conduct.

