Selene Gomez says she can’t have children due to ‘medical issues’

Selena Gomez has revealed that she is unable to carry her own children, opening up about her experience in an interview with Vanity Fair. The 32-year-old singer and actor shared that discovering she wouldn’t be able to safely have a pregnancy is something she has had to come to terms with.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez told the magazine. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez has been candid in the past about her diagnosis of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy tissues. While the symptoms can be managed with medication, her condition has led to significant health challenges, including a kidney transplant in 2017, which was linked to her lupus.

In addition to lupus, Gomez has also spoken publicly about her struggles with bipolar disorder. In her 2022 Rolling Stone interview, she mentioned that the medications she takes for bipolar disorder may prevent her from having a safe pregnancy. Her mental health journey was further explored in her documentary, *My Mind and Me*.

Despite the challenges, Gomez expressed her desire to have children. She mentioned that she is exploring options like surrogacy and adoption, which she feels fortunate to have as alternatives. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, was adopted, something that Gomez says has been a blessing for her family.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she shared. “But I’m in a much better place with that now. I feel blessed that there are people who are willing to help through surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Gomez concluded by saying, “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, even if it’s different. At the end of the day, it’ll be my baby, and that’s all that matters to me.”

Gomez is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.