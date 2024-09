Draw # 30 Rs 40,000 Prize bond’s result will be held on 10 September 2024 in Lahore. You can see the value of Rs 40,000 prize bond’s result on 1st, 2nd & 3rd postion.

Result of Prize Bonds Announces by State bank of Pakistan and results are displayed at official website of National Savings Pakistan

The first prize is Rs 80,000,000 PKR, second prize is Rs 30,000,000 and the third prize will be Rs 500,000.

You can check the draws here using your bond number.