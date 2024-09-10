NATIONAL

PML-N’s Kausar Kazmi slaps PTI’s Azhar Siddque during live TV show – WATCH

By News Desk

Another unfortunate incident of violence on TV talk shows between representatives of opposing political parties took place last night. During journalist Mansoor Ali Khan’s show on Hum TV, PML-N’s Kausar Kazmi slapped PTI’s Azhar Siddque following a heated exchange.

Before the incident, Kausar Kazmi told Azhar Siddique not to get ‘personal’ with him and keep the conversation strictly political.

What happened next did not make it live on air but background footage from the studio shows Kazmi losing his temper, standing up from his chair and slapping Siddique as Mansoor Ali Khan tried to calm everyone down.

Watch the video here:

 

Previous article
Apple unveils major upgrades to iPhone with focus on AI; here’s all you need to know
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N ministers accuse PTI for misconduct, violation of public gathering law

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a contentious rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ministers from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have accused PTI of...

Pakistan in the SCO: Silent or Strategic?

The way it behaves

Armenia’s strategic realignment in a changing World

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.