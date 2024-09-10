PML-N’s Kausar Kazmi slaps PTI’s Azhar Siddque during live TV show – WATCH

Another unfortunate incident of violence on TV talk shows between representatives of opposing political parties took place last night. During journalist Mansoor Ali Khan’s show on Hum TV, PML-N’s Kausar Kazmi slapped PTI’s Azhar Siddque following a heated exchange.

Before the incident, Kausar Kazmi told Azhar Siddique not to get ‘personal’ with him and keep the conversation strictly political.

What happened next did not make it live on air but background footage from the studio shows Kazmi losing his temper, standing up from his chair and slapping Siddique as Mansoor Ali Khan tried to calm everyone down.

Watch the video here: