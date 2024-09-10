Kate Middleton, Prince William announce first public appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their first public appearance after the Princess’s recovery from cancer.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a sweet video, featuring little Ruby Davies, who is promoting the Welsh culture with her poetry.

The statement alongside the video indicated that Catherine and William will visit the Swiss Valley Community Primary School today to meet Ruby.

The royal couple wrote, “Ruby Davies ft. @OwainWynEvans! Earlier this year, Ruby won at the Urdd Eisteddfod, with a captivating poetry performance that was a fantastic celebration of Welsh culture and language.”

“We asked Owain to go and meet Ruby, to explain a bit more about the Eisteddfod and why it’s such an important cultural moment.”

“Looking forward to meeting Ruby and everyone at Swiss Valley Community Primary School later today!”

It is important to note that William and Kate’s new royal engagement update came after the Princess shared she completed her chemotherapy in a heartfelt video message.

For the unversed, the mother-of-three left the world in shock after she revealed her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024.