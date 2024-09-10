Kamala Harris hits Trump where it hurts with new ad ahead of debate

Kamala Harris’ campaign recently released a new ad, titled “Crowd Size,” taking aim at former President Donald Trump’s obsession with the size of his crowds. The 30-second clip features footage of former President Barack Obama poking fun at Trump’s fixation during his speech at the Democratic National Convention last month. Obama humorously highlighted Trump’s continuous focus on crowd sizes, conspiracy theories, and childish nicknames, with the audience reacting strongly to his remarks.

Watch the ad here:

The ad, released on the day of the Harris-Trump presidential debate, contrasts Trump’s preoccupation with crowd sizes against more pressing issues faced by the American public. Harris’ campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, emphasized in a statement that while Trump focuses on superficial concerns, Americans are more concerned with which candidate will improve their lives. He also referenced Project 2025, a right-wing policy playbook Trump is expected to embrace, adding that the debate highlights a clear choice between Harris, who is fighting for the people, and Trump, who remains focused on his personal image.

In addition to this ad, the Harris campaign released a 60-second spot featuring former Trump allies explaining why they have distanced themselves from him and his potential second term​.