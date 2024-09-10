NATIONAL

FIA books man for sexually exploiting hundreds of children and making explicit videos

By News Desk

A man, Muhammad Miskeen, has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Abbottabad for allegedly exploiting young children and distributing explicit videos. During the operation, authorities seized 497 indecent videos, along with four mobile phones, a laptop, a CPU, and an internet device from the suspect. Miskeen, who had been teaching religious education to children, used his position to exploit them.

The arrest is part of a larger crackdown on cyber crimes, led by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The FIA spokesperson also confirmed that the suspect was involved in sharing illegal content online. The operation aligns with global efforts to combat child exploitation, and investigations are ongoing with further developments expected.

This case highlights the increasing focus on tackling child exploitation through enhanced cyber crime enforcement and the commitment of Pakistani authorities to addressing these grave violations.

