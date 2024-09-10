Apple unveils major upgrades to iPhone with focus on AI; here’s all you need to know

Apple has revealed its latest premium offerings, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, adding to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus lineup that the company announced earlier. These new models come with enhanced displays and cameras, setting them apart from the standard versions.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a larger 6.9-inch display, both of which are bigger than their predecessors’ 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Apple emphasized that these devices have the thinnest borders seen on any Apple product to date, claiming them to be “by far our best iPhone displays ever.” The titanium used in these models is nearly half the weight of stainless steel and is touted to be more scratch-resistant compared to other forms of titanium used by competitors.

These phones are available in four different finishes: white, black, natural, and “desert.”

Apple also made bold claims about the battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, describing it as the “best iPhone battery life ever,” though specific details on the improvement were not provided.

At the heart of the new Pro models is the A18 Pro chip, equipped with second-generation 3-nanometer transistors and a new 16-core neural engine. This chip, designed for handling generative artificial intelligence workloads, delivers a 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth, making it “even faster and more efficient” than its predecessor, the A18, according to a private news outlet.

The A18 Pro also powers new advancements in camera technology. The phones feature a new 48-megapixel “fusion camera” that can read data twice as fast, along with a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera for capturing greater detail in wide-angle shots. Additionally, the 5x telephoto lens enhances zoom photography.

For video enthusiasts, the new models offer 4K video capture at 120 frames per second, the highest resolution and frame rate in iPhone history.

Audio enhancements are another highlight of these Pro models. They include four “studio-quality” microphones with improved noise reduction, designed for both vocal and acoustic recordings. Spatial audio capture is also supported. A new feature, dubbed “Audio Mix,” leverages machine learning to distinguish and separate background noise from speech, marking an industry-first innovation.

Later this year, Apple plans to roll out an update to Voice Memos that will enable users to layer tracks over previously recorded audio. This feature could be especially beneficial for musicians, allowing them to add instrumental layers, like guitar, over existing vocal tracks.

Pricing starts at $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199. Both models will be available for preorder on Friday, with retail sales commencing on September 20.