Xi Jinping meets Norwegian and Spanish PMs, vows to promote friendly cooperation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Norwegian and Spanish Prime Ministers here and vowed to work together with friendly countries to promote friendly cooperation.

Xi met with Norwegian premier Jonas Gahr Store in Beijing on Monday, saying that China is willing to work with Norway to promote the continuous development of friendly cooperation.

Xi asked Store to convey his greetings to King Harald V. He said since the two countries established diplomatic ties 70 years ago, the two peoples have respected, appreciated and learned from each other, forging a valuable friendship.

Furthering China-Norway friendly cooperation is consistent with the will of the two peoples, the fundamental interests of the two countries, and a global trend of maintaining closer ties among countries to share weal and woe, Xi said.

He noted that today’s world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, which are testing whether the international community can make the right choice.

China will continue to follow the path of peaceful development. By further deepening reform in an all-round way and advancing Chinese modernization, China will inject stability and certainty into a world fraught with changes and turbulence and create more opportunities for the common development of all countries, Xi said.

Separately, Xi Jinping also called on China and Spain to build long-term and stable bilateral relations with strategic determination and push ties to a higher level during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing.

During the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Xi said China and Spain celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year and that the two sides have since maintained close exchanges and interactions at all levels and promoted high-quality cooperation in new areas.

Noting that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, he said the two sides should adhere to the original intention of establishing diplomatic ties based on mutual respect and equal treatment, take a holistic and long-term view, and add new dimensions to bilateral ties.

Xi urged the two sides to utilize platforms such as the Mixed Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the China-Spain Joint Commission on Science and Technology Cooperation, and promote development in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and new energy to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

The Chinese side hopes that Spain will continue to provide a fair, equal, safe, and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses in Spain, he said.

Both sides should uphold inclusiveness and mutual learning, strengthen cultural exchanges in areas such as language education, youth, culture, and tourism, and foster people-to-people friendship, Xi added.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, Xi said China is ready to work with the EU to review the successful experiences of the bilateral relationship and guide China-EU relations to keep advancing in the direction of independence where the two sides help each other succeed and benefit the rest of the world. “We hope Spain will continue to play a constructive role to that end,” he added.

Xi said that in today’s world of turmoil and change, both China and Spain are responsible and mission-driven countries that advocate multilateralism and free trade.

China is willing to expand third-party market cooperation with Spain, strengthen communication and coordination in international organizations like the UN and G20, and contribute more positive energy to global peace, stability, and human progress, he said.

Sanchez, for his part, said Spain and China signed multiple cooperation agreements in areas such as green development during his visit, showcasing the vast potential and bright prospects of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed hope that both sides can enhance cultural exchanges, deepen cooperation in trade and new energy vehicles, and said Spain is ready to provide a favorable environment for Chinese businesses.

Spain and China are committed to preserving world peace and upholding multilateralism, he said, noting that it is crucial for the international community to enhance cooperation and work together to address multiple challenges facing today’s world, including turmoil and conflict, poverty, and climate change.

China is a key force in maintaining world peace and development and plays a significant constructive role in resolving major international and regional issues, Sanchez added.

Spain views its relationship with China from a strategic perspective, commits to the one-China policy, and is ready to be a trustworthy partner for China, he said, adding that his country is looking forward to further deepening the Spain-China comprehensive strategic partnership to make greater contributions to the well-being of the two peoples and to global peace and prosperity.

Sanchez said Spain supports free trade and market openness, adding that it does not endorse fighting trade wars and is ready to continue to play a positive role in promoting the sound development of EU-China relations.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.