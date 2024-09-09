Weather to remain hot and dry across Pakistan: Met Dept

The Meteorological Department has predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country today, with Islamabad and its surrounding areas also set to experience these conditions.

Similar weather patterns are expected in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, where the heat is forecast to persist throughout the day.

However, relief is on the horizon for northern regions like Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan, where light rain is expected. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecasted to have partly cloudy skies, with a chance of light showers as well.

Karachi, on the other hand, is enjoying a mix of sun and clouds, with some respite from the heat thanks to a cooling sea breeze. The weather remains generally pleasant, with little likelihood of significant rainfall.

Winds from the west, blowing at 11 nautical miles, have helped keep temperatures manageable. The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum earlier today was 27.5 degrees Celsius. The current temperature stands at 28 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of a light drizzle in a few areas during the night, according to the Met Department.