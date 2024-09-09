UK mandates closure of Afghan embassy as int’l disputes intensify

The Afghan embassy in London is slated to close on September 27, as confirmed by Ambassador Zalmai Rassoul.

The closure, dictated by requirements from UK authorities, was announced on the social media platform X and occurs amidst broader disputes regarding the oversight of Afghan embassies in Western nations.

Previously, it was disclosed by diplomatic sources that the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had communicated with 13 countries, including those in Europe, Canada, and Australia.

These communications asserted that without Taliban participation, the operations of embassies staffed by diplomats from Afghanistan’s former government were not valid.

The ongoing absence of an internationally recognized Afghan government poses significant challenges for its diplomatic missions and citizens abroad. Ghulam Farooq Aleem, a legal expert, remarked that although it would be beneficial for these embassies to continue their operations, the lack of a recognized government has left them without a legal basis to function.

This situation has led countries like the United States and the UK to make the difficult decision to shut down Afghan diplomatic missions, which adversely affects Afghan nationals.

In Europe, Germany has been proactive by urging the Afghan embassy in Berlin to engage with the Taliban to address these diplomatic challenges. Germany is the sole country that has formally responded to the Taliban’s outreach thus far.

Furthermore, a protest outside the German Foreign Ministry highlighted the concerns of Afghan citizens regarding any potential diplomatic engagements with the Taliban, emphasizing the importance of human rights. Despite the Taliban’s directive, some countries have advised diplomats from the previous Afghan government to disregard the Taliban’s letters.

Recently, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry announced that only the consular services from select embassies in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic are recognized by them.

A pivotal meeting among European countries is set for September 28 to determine the future of Afghan embassies across the continent, with Afghan citizens hopeful that any diplomatic dealings with the Taliban will prioritize human rights issues.