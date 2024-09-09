NATIONAL

Two cops among three gunned down in Wana, Lakki terror attacks

By Staff Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Three people, including two head constable brothers, were killed, and three others injured in two separate terror incidents in Wana and Lakki Marwat.

In the first incident, an explosion occurred in Kadikoy Bazaar, a village near Wana in Lower Waziristan district, leaving one person, identified as Shamsuddin, son of Malik Jameel, killed, and three others injured.

The explosion targeted a vehicle, which was destroyed. The injured individuals were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

In a separate attack, terrorists opened fire in Abba Khel area of Lakki Marwat, killing Head Constables – Safiullah and Naveedullah.

According to locals, both the deceased persons are brothers of a police Station House Officer.

According to the police, terrorists targeted the SHO’s residence with indiscriminate firing, killing the constables, who were standing outside the house.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police officials said that no terror threat was reported to have received from terrorists or militants recently.

A police contingent rushed to the scene and cordoned off the areas for gathering evidence, and launched investigations into the attacks to arrest the involved individuals.

