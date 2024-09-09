NATIONAL

Two commanders among eight Afghan Taliban killed as forces repulse cross-border attack

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Eight Afghan Taliban, including two key commanders, were killed as Pakistani security forces repulsed their cross-border attack on border posts on Sunday.

As per the sources, the attack was initiated by both Afghan Taliban and terrorists on the morning of September 7 which violates the international border law.

The sources said that Pakistani check-posts were targeted motiveless with heavy weapon fire from the Afghan region.

In response, the Pakistan Army retaliated, reportedly killing eight Afghan Taliban fighters and injuring 16 others.

The deceased Afghan Taliban included two key commanders, identified as Khalil and Jan Muhammad.

The sources said that Pakistani security troops also injured 16 Afghan Taliban in the retaliation.

According to the sources, the unprovoked attack by the Afghan Taliban on the Pak-Afghan border was thwarted on September 7 morning when the Afghan Taliban fired unprovoked heavy weapons at Pakistani checkposts.

The growing aggression and border violations from the Afghan side have raised concerns over escalating tensions.

