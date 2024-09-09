Suspect arrested for killing Navy officer, daughter during Karachi robbery

KARACHI: Police in Karachi have arrested a fugitive accused of murdering a Navy officer and his young daughter during a botched robbery last year, officials said Monday.

The arrest took place in a joint operation by Korangi Industrial Area police and a sensitive agency, leading to the capture of Ali Gohar, the prime suspect in the double murder.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Touheed Rehman Memon, the incident occurred on 24 September last year when navy sailor Tahir Zaman and his two-year-old daughter Anam were returning from Sea View.

During an attempted robbery in Korangi’s Sector 16, two unknown gunmen opened fire after Tahir resisted, killing both father and daughter.

An FIR was lodged under sections 302 and 393, with Tahir’s relative, Fazlur Rehman, as the complainant.

Police launched an investigation but were unable to apprehend the culprits immediately.

The breakthrough came when authorities arrested Gohar, who had been evading law enforcement for nearly a year.

Police are currently processing legal action against the suspect.

This marks a significant step forward in a case that has gripped Karachi, with three other individuals already detained in connection to the killings.