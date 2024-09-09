SHC responds to poor connectivity complaints with survey mandate for cellular firms

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed cellular companies to conduct a survey regarding inadequate internet services at the premises of the city court.

This order came after the court took up a plea concerning the poor mobile and internet connectivity at the Karachi City Court. The plea was initiated by the president and the secretary general of the Karachi Bar Association.

Following the initial hearing, the SHC mandated a joint survey by the cellular providers. They have been ordered to submit their report within two weeks.

In related news, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an update on the recent nationwide internet slowdown. According to the PTA, this slowdown is primarily due to issues with marine cables.

The authority detailed that the slowdown stems from faults in two of the seven international submarine cables that connect Pakistan internationally.

Specifically, the AAE-1 cable has experienced a 250G disruption due to rerouting issues between Iran and Qatar. Additionally, the SMW 4 cable (1.5T) is currently out of service due to damages near Karachi.