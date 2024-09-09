Sanaullah, Kh Asif dub PTI founder ‘Israeli-backed political brand’

Advisor to PM remarks after Times of Israel article calls former premier ‘an unlikely ally’

Defence Minister claims Israel itself endorsing Imran politically, calling it a threat to Pakistan’s international identity

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister and PML-N Punjab President Punjab Rana Sanaullah on Sunday called Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an “Israeli political brand,” while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that PTI founder has the backing of Israel, referring to the blog which stated PTI founder is the right person for Pakistan-Israel relations.

In a statement on Sunday, Sanaullah highlighted that the Times of Israel has revealed the truth behind the so-called ‘revolution’ and ‘change’ in Pakistan, providing clarity on the planning and motives behind the May 9 attacks.

The PML-N leader criticised the ‘foreign funding’ and ‘social service’ initiatives, suggesting they were part of a broader scheme aimed at altering Pakistan’s Islamic ideology and foreign policy.

He stated that reading the Israeli newspaper’s article makes it evident why efforts were made to oust Nawaz Sharif, who is credited with advancing Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, introducing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and elevating the country’s economic development to unprecedented levels.

Sanaullah also questioned why Israel had supported Imran Khan and why the US Congress had passed a resolution in favour of his policies, suggesting that the connections between these events are now clearly exposed.

He argued that Imran Khan and PTI represent an Israeli brand that was strategically given an ‘Islamic touch’ to gain popularity among Muslims. He called for a boycott of this “political brand” by all Muslims, including those in Pakistan, asserting that PTI now faces not just criticism but a need for a reckoning.

In a video statement on Sunday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Israeli media is writing in favor of the PTI leader, adding that the PTI founder had previously campaigned in favor of a Jewish candidate against a Muslim candidate, Sadiq Khan, in London.

Asif further claimed that Israel itself is endorsing the PTI founder politically, which, according to him, poses a threat to Pakistan’s international identity.

“Israel is demonstrating the certificate of political adoption of the PTI founder,” Asif said.

He emphasized that Pakistan holds a significant position in the Muslim world, and accused Israel of carrying out the worst massacres in human history.

Despite this, he stated, the PTI founder has failed to openly condemn Israel and instead aligns with the Zionists, attempting to undermine the identity of Pakistan.

Moreover, Asif criticized the former PM for allegedly controlling his followers mentally, claiming that the youth has been misled by PTI founder as now they are unwilling to accept the reality.