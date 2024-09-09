‘PTI workers foiled govt’s plot of another May 9’

PESHAWAR: Barrister Saif, the Information Adviser from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has charged the government with plotting to incite a disturbance akin to the May 9 incident during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Sangjani, Islamabad.

He asserted that the government’s attempts to provoke violence were foiled by the peaceful demeanor of PTI supporters.

Despite encountering police shelling, barriers, and baton charges, PTI workers maintained peace and continued their demonstration without resorting to violence.

Barrister Saif criticized the government’s tactics, accusing it of trying to incite the workers.

He also dismissed allegations of clashes between PTI workers and police as government fabrications intended to lay the groundwork for unjust legal charges against the demonstrators.

Highlighting the rally’s large turnout, he noted that the significant presence under KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership had intimidated the government.