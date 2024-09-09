PTI leadership faces charges over rally misconduct

Police in Islamabad initiated legal action against leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday, citing multiple infractions during a recent rally.

The authorities have opened three separate cases under the Public Order and Peace Act due to the rally’s mismanagement and disturbances.

The first charge was filed at Sangjani Police Station after the rally continued past its authorized time frame. A second complaint emerged at Sumbal Police Station, accusing PTI leaders of rerouting their processions through unauthorized areas like Sadaat Colony and Srinagar Highway.

A third case arose at Noon Police Station following incidents where police officers, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Safe City, were pelted with stones by participants.

Law enforcement officials have prepared to prosecute, listing 28 PTI leaders, including notable figures like Zartaj Gul and Umar Ayub. These leaders are accused of instigating their followers to attack police with stones and sticks, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals after police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This situation was discussed in a press conference by federal ministers Attaullah Tarar and Engineer Amir Maqam, who condemned the PTI’s tactics, suggesting that attendees were coerced into participating and criticizing the provocative rhetoric used by some party leaders, including the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite stringent security measures, including the deployment of over 6,000 police and Frontier Constabulary personnel and extensive road blockades linking Islamabad to Rawalpindi, the PTI succeeded in holding a significant rally. Public transport services were halted, and local businesses were closed under police orders to manage the rally’s impact.

The rally, which occurred after legal permissions were contested in court, featured speeches from PTI leaders who announced Lahore as the next venue for their demonstrations.

This rally followed shortly after the enactment of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, intended to regulate public gatherings more strictly. Despite these obstacles, a substantial number of PTI supporters managed to participate in the event.