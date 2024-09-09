PTI leaders give 15-day deadline for Imran Khan’s release at Sangjani rally

Hammad Azhar hints at movement against Maryam Nawaz in Punjab; Marwat announces more rallies for PTI founder’s release

KP CM says May 9 was lame excuse as (they) wanted to target Imran Khan, to unveil details at Lahore rally

PMAP chairman says PTI enjoys unprecedented support from millions of people while addressing Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded its highly-anticipated public gathering on the outskirts of Islamabad with a huge crowd from all provinces, amid the violation of the NOC and clashes between workers and the police after the deadline imposed by the district administration on Sunday.

The PTI leaders staged the rally in Sangjani on the outskirts of Islamabad, demanding the release of their party’s founder Imran Khan, while criticizing the government for marginalizing PTI as police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The rally commenced with PTI leader Hammad Azhar addressing the high-charged crowd from across Pakistan, asserting that the obstacles imposed by the current rulers indicated their fear of Imran Khan and his supporters.

Azhar also hinted at the initiation of a new movement in Punjab against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, urging party workers to “be ready.”

The former federal minister paid tribute to jailed PTI leaders, such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Sarfraz Cheema, highlighting that much of PTI’s Punjab leadership is currently imprisoned.

Sher Afzal Marwat echoed similar sentiments, announcing that rallies would soon be held in Punjab advocating for Imran Khan’s release and the supremacy of the law and Constitution.

“We will enter Punjab with 50,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week,” Marwat declared, adding that they would face any challenges, including tear gas, to achieve their goals.

Gandapur gives 15-day deadline for release of Imran Khan

Addressing the rally, PTI leader and KP chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that they will not allow the military trial of Imran Khan, asserting all cases against PTI founder had been ended. He warned that “if the government does not release Imran Khan in two weeks, then they will take him out from Adiala Jail”. He announced that PTI will hold its next rally in Lahore no matter they get NOC or not.

The KP chief Minister said that May 9 was lame excuse as (they) wanted to target Imran Khan. He said he will share the details with the masses in Lahore rally. He said PTI and Pathan will come to Lahore with “band bajay and barati” (with full preparations).

Gandapur also flayed media and labeled it corrupt.

The KP CM claimed the last PTI rally was adjourned by Imran Khan on their special requests. He pledged that “PTI will fight and die for Imran Khan. We will pray for the founding chairman and for Pakistan. The founding chairman is messiah for Pakistan”.

KP Chief Minister also paid tribute to the workers who have come from all over the country. He said PTI founder has always talked about Pakistan. The chairman has always spoken of masses”.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are given NRO while Imran Khan wins by sitting in jail. He demanded of the apex court to follow the constitution. He said, “Officials of all institutions, listen, you have taken the oath of the constitution”.

Speaking during the rally, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan demanded Imran’s immediate release and lamented how the party’s leaders were being sidelined by the government. “I never thought there would be a day that Imran Khan, who formed our party to save Pakistan, would be put in jail,” Ali Muhammad said.

During her speech, PTI member Aliya Hamza Malik questioned whether Pakistanis wanted true freedom and their rights or wished to continue witnessing enforced disappearances in the country.

Achakzai threatens nationwide movement for Imran Khan’s release

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a political power show with a rally at Sangjani on Sunday. Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, was also in attendance.

Addressing the rally, Achakzai claimed that PTI enjoys unprecedented support from millions of people, a level of backing not seen by any previous movement in Pakistan.

He criticised the current government as one of theft and corruption and threatened a nationwide movement if the PTI founder was not released. He further declared that neither the military nor the police could halt their efforts.

Meanwhile, the district administration had instructed rally organisers to conclude the event by 7 pm. However, the rally continued beyond the designated time, resulting in clashes between the participants and the Islamabad Police.

In a separate development, police recovered a suspicious bag near the venue in Sangjani. The bag contained a hand grenade, detonator, electric wires, and other explosive materials. The bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, and an investigation was underway.

In preparation for the rally, containers were strategically placed at key points to control traffic in the federal capital.

All routes leading to the red zone were blocked with only essential personnel permitted to use the Margalla road route. Key thoroughfares, including those from Chongi No 26, GT Road Taxila, Faizabad, Khanna Pull, and Rawat T Chowk, were closed.

The closure of major routes between Islamabad and Rawalpindi caused significant inconvenience to the residents, despite the provision of alternate routes. Police are stationed along these alternate routes to manage traffic.

Additionally, the metro bus service between Rawalpindi Saddar Station and Pak Secretariat was suspended due to the rally in Sangjani, as directed by the district administration.

The PTI had previously postponed the gathering twice—first in July and then in August—due to revoked permissions. The latest postponement led to sharp criticism from party leaders and members, who expressed frustration over the repeated delays.

Islamabad DC orders action against PTI rally for NOC violation

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been notified of the 7pm timeline for the rally, with a warning that exceeding the deadline would be considered a violation of the no-objection certificate (NOC) granted for the rally.

Memon also stated that loudspeakers and microphones would be turned off after the deadline and entry points to the city would be closed to prevent additional participants from arriving.

He issued a notification instructing the administration and police officials to take action against the NOC violations. According to the notification, the PTI rally failed to adhere to the conditions outlined in the NOC, prompting the need for enforcement measures.

The participants clashed with the police, with reports of stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to several police officers, including Safe City SSP, authorities said.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson reported that participants violating the designated route aggressively pelted stones at the police, causing injuries to SSP Safe City and several officers. The stone-throwing from the protesters continued, escalating tensions.

Earlier, the Islamabad Police spokesperson had stated that specific routes were designated by the district administration for the rally. Travel to the rally venue outside these prescribed routes—whether on foot, by motorcycle, or in vehicles—was prohibited and legally impermissible.

The police emphasised that a law governing peaceful assemblies is in place and enforced, with stringent actions planned against those violating the regulations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken immediate notice of the unprovoked stone-throwing by rally participants on Islamabad Police. He has requested a report from the Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

Naqvi contacted the injured SSP Shoaib Khan to inquire about his condition and instructed the administration to ensure that the injured officers receive the best possible medical care.