Prince William, Harry’s meeting in secret bomb-proof shelter: Details inside

Prince William and Prince Harry, who recently found an opportunity to make amends during a reunion, had a secret bomb-proof shelter in the UK to enjoy fun-filled moments together.

The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex, who are currently at loggerheads, found a unique way to have fun within the confines of their father’s Tetbury home during their teenage years.

Secluded Highgrove House is located deep in the Gloucestershire countryside, a stone’s throw from the wealthy Cotswolds, and long Charles’ favourite retreat.

Harry and William’s dad Charles, according to royal author Robert Lacey, allowed his sons to transform a bomb-proof shelter in the house’s cellar into ‘Club H’, with a private disco and even a drinks trolley.

According to the author, the secret place boasted a well-stocked bar and a high-quality sound system, making it the perfect spot for the two royal brothers to entertain their friends during school holidays.

Lacey, in his 2020 book “Battle of Brothers”, wrote: “Club H turned Highgrove into quite the hot spot when Dad happened to be away. In his absence, 16-year-old William – already a steady drinker – and his younger brother ‘relaxed’ intensively.”

The expert went on claiming: “If Prince Charles did happen to be at home, the two brothers and their friends could all pile out together to The Rattlebone Inn in the village of Sherston five miles away.”

The Duke also wrote in his book about the secret party room: “I hid in the basement beneath Highgrove, usually with Willy. We called it Club H. Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove.”

Harry and William, who used to enjoy strong bond in the past, are said to be not on good terms since the Sussexes relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals. Recently, they reunited at their uncle’s funeral in the UK but reportedly maintained the distance and could not speak to each other.