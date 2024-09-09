PML-N senator vows legal action against KP CM after rally turns violent in Islamabad

FAISALABAD: PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry On Monday announced plans for legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of leading supporters in an attack on Islamabad police during a rally the previous night.

On Sunday, Chungi No. 26, located on the outskirts of Islamabad, turned into a battleground as police clashed with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

The clashes began after PTI supporters allegedly defied the agreed-upon routes for their public gathering in Sangjani, leading to a confrontation with the police.

Police claimed that PTI supporters ignored traffic instructions and insisted on using routes designated for the general public. As tensions rose, the situation escalated when PTI supporters began pelting stones at the police.

In response, the police resorted to a baton charge and tear gas shelling. Several protesters were arrested and taken to different police stations.

In a televised address, Senator Chaudhry condemned the actions, accusing Gandapur of orchestrating the violence. He vowed that those responsible, including the mastermind behind the attack, would face legal consequences and potential jail time.

Chaudhry stressed that the law would take its course, predicting that Gandapur’s future could involve incarceration.

He also criticized PTI leaders for focusing solely on their incarcerated party founder, Imran Khan, rather than addressing pressing issues such as rising inflation, high electricity bills, and economic hardships faced by the public.

The senator hinted that PTI might face difficulties in securing permissions for future rallies due to the violation of agreements with the Islamabad administration. He further accused the KP government of corruption, demanding the return of embezzled funds from various projects, including the Peshawar metro and the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

In his address, Chaudhry also labeled Imran Khan as an “Israeli agent,” basing his accusation on a speculative blog in the Times of Israel.