Sports

Pakistan clinches 11 medals in ‘Long-Range Shooting Championship’

By News Desk

Pakistani shooters have made the country proud by winning as many as 11 medals in the Long-Range Shooting Championship held at the prestigious Bisley Ranges in the United Kingdom.

During the competition, the Pakistani team won three gold, four silver and bronze medals each.

With Junaid Khattak and Ahmad Javed winning gold medals, the team also managed to secure three positions in the overall top 10.

Competing in the FTR category, the Pakistani team collected multiple individual awards, further enhancing their presence at the event.

The championship, which attracted around 160 elite shooters from 18 countries, saw Pakistan field a squad of 18 marksmen.

Their exceptional skills and determination in the face of tough competition ensured a strong showing, elevating Pakistan’s standing in the sport and making the nation proud.

