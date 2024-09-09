Nation celebrates Navy Day 2024 with renewed pledge to defence of country

PM Shehbaz commends Pakistan Navy for its unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country

President Zaradri praised Navy’s role in the country’s defense, the bravery of officers and personnel, and their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nation celebrated Navy Day on Sunday with national pride, highlighting the pivotal role of the Pakistan Navy in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, particularly Operation Dwarka, a daring naval strike that demonstrated Pakistan’s naval prowess.

On the occasion, national leaders, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Culture commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

On the night of September 8, 1965, the Pakistan Navy carried out Operation Dwarka, codenamed “Operation Somnath.” Ships, including PNS Babur, Khyber, Badr, Jahangir, Alamgir, Shahjahan, and Tipu Sultan, launched a surprise attack on the Indian naval base at Dwarka.

The strike, lasting just four minutes, inflicted significant damage on Indian infrastructure, setting parts of the base ablaze and crippling the Indian Navy’s planned operations against Karachi.

This successful operation, deep within Indian waters, was a key component of Pakistan’s broader defence strategy.

It showcased the navy’s capability to defend Pakistan’s maritime boundaries alongside the Army and Air Force.

Navy Day, celebrated annually on September 8, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to securing its maritime interests.

The day also honoured the Pakistan Navy’s continued vigilance in recent years, including the detection of an Indian submarine in 2019, proving its readiness.

Operation Dwarka remains a testament to Pakistan’s naval strength and the nation’s unified defence against external threats.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said the Navy Day is a remarkable day in our naval history, where our fearless warriors, driven by unshakeable resolve, struck against the enemy with absolute impunity and bravado.

He said this day stands as an enduring tribute to the selfless sacrifices of our gallant officers and sailors, whose exemplary valour continues to inspire generations and inflame the spirit of patriotism across the nation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said regardless of the challenges they faced, their determination and spirit remained resolute. “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”

Meanwhile in his message on Navy Day, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paying tribute to the Pakistan Navy on ‘Navy Day’, praised its role in the country’s defense, the bravery of officers and personnel, and their sacrifices.

He acknowledged the Navy’s resilience in overcoming challenges, adding, “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”

The president highlighted that the Pakistan Navy, during the 1965 war, proved its capabilities by conducting successful operations against the enemy.

The Pakistan Navy has full capability to deal with both traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges facing the country, the president added.

He emphasized that a strong navy was the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and prosperity.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to further modernize and strengthen the Pakistan Navy, the president said the Pakistan Navy played a key role in national defense and promoting regional peace.

“The Pakistan Navy is always ready to defend Pakistan’s maritime interests and territorial waters.”

He said the nation was proud of the bravery, dedication, and patriotism of the Pakistan Navy and its personnel, adding that the sacrifices of the heroes of the Pakistan Navy serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Furthermore, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday visited the Naval Headquarters on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day.

The minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Navy personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar expressed pride in being present at the memorial and praised the eternal services rendered by the Pakistan Navy for the country’s defense.

He highlighted the significance of Operation Dwarka, launched on September 7, 1965, and commended the bravery of Navy personnel who targeted enemy positions during the operation.

Attaullah Tarar also remembered Lieutenant Aftab Ahmed Shaheed and other soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

He emphasized the importance of unity in the face of terrorism and expressed confidence that the nation’s morale would remain high.