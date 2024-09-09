Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Parents accuse Kolkata police of evidence tampering

The grieving parents of a young female doctor who was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted in a Kolkata hospital have come forward with serious accusations against the police, alleging bias and an attempt to destroy evidence in the case.

According to reports from a private news outlet, the victim’s parents expressed their frustration over the lack of support from the police since the beginning of the investigation. “If it weren’t for the doctors going on strike and the outcry on social media, the police might have closed the case long ago,” they said.

The parents further claimed that instead of helping them seek justice, the police attempted to pressure them into withdrawing from the case, even offering them money as an incentive to drop their pursuit.

Speaking at a protest, the victim’s mother vowed that the demonstrations would not stop until justice was served. “This fight is not just for my daughter, but for every girl in this country,” she stated, calling on the public to join their demand for justice.

The victim’s father echoed this sentiment, urging citizens to participate in the protests in large numbers. “Justice is not easy, but with the people’s support, it is possible,” he emphasized.

Authorities have detained a suspect, Sanjay Rai, who worked as a police volunteer. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confirmed that Rai acted alone in the crime, ruling out initial fears of gang rape.

The family’s accusations have sparked widespread outrage, raising concerns about the police’s integrity and the government’s role in ensuring the safety of its citizens. The case has further highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by victims of sexual violence in India and the obstacles to achieving justice.