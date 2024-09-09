Entertainment

King Charles releases ‘heartfelt’ statement

By Agencies

King Charles has released a ‘heartfelt’ statement following his emotional message on Sunday.

The monarch issued the statement to congratulate Paralympics GB and teams across the entire Commonwealth on their successes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The palace shared King Charles message on social media handles and their official website.

“As this wonderful summer of sport comes to a close in Paris, my wife joins me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to the Paralympian athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and from across the whole Commonwealth – for their numerous successes at this year’s Games,” the monarch says.

He continued, “Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top.

