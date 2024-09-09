Karsaz road accident case: Natasha Danish bail plea rejected by Karachi court

A judicial magistrate in Karachi has rejected the bail plea of Natasha Danish, who faces charges in a drug-related case linked to a fatal car accident in the city. The court’s decision came amid reports of a financial settlement between Natasha’s family and the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Earlier, a Additional District and Sessions Court of Karachi East had granted bail to Natasha Danish, the accused in the Karsaz accident case,

The court approved her bail against a surety bond of one hundred thousand rupees. Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on the bail plea of the accused on the same day.

On September 6, the magistrate had reserved judgment on the bail application. The rejection follows confirmation of a settlement involving Natasha’s family and the families of the two victims killed in the crash.

According to sources, Natasha’s family paid over 50 million rupees in compensation to the family of Amina, one of the victims. This payment was reportedly made via a pay order, with additional reports suggesting that a member of Amina’s family will be offered a job in a company as part of the settlement.

Sources also confirmed that those injured in the accident have reached separate settlements with Natasha’s family. These settlements, made according to Islamic law, included compensation for each injured party.

However, during last week’s hearing, the lawyer for the plaintiff had said that any reports of blood money being exchanged are absolutely false.

Additionally, the police, in their interim charge sheet submitted a day prior, declared that Natasha’s British driving license was inadmissible.

NOC by victim’s family:

On 6 Septemeber the family of the victims had decided to forgive the suspect involved in the tragic incident, expressing no objection to the bail request in court. The heirs stated that the accident was unintentional and that they had resolved matters with the suspect.

Clarifying the matter further, the victims’ family lawyer stated that Natasha Danish had been forgiven by the family in the name of Allah.