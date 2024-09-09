Karsaz accident: Suspect challenges dismissal of bail plea in drug case

KARACHI: Counsel of the Karsaz road accident’s suspect on Monday challenged the judicial magistrate’s decision dismiss the petition seeking bail in the case pertaining to drugs.

Challenging the decision in the sessions court, the lawyer argued that the judicial magistrate overlooked pivot evidence in the bail petition.

The suspect has been pardoned by the families of the victims, including two persons who died and as many others wounded in the tragic incident, on April 19 in Karachi. However, she has yet to be freed from the guilt of using drugs.

A separate case was lodged against the suspect after methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, was found in her blood and urine samples, police said on August 31.

Soon after the deadly incident, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) had obtained the blood and urine samples of the woman, police said.

They added that the case was filed on the state’s behalf against the suspect on grounds of a fresh report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

Police had said a section pertaining to use of prohibited item had been incorporated in the case.

The traces of banned substance were confirmed in the blood sample obtained from the arrested suspect, they had said.