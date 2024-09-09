Indian supreme court directs protesting doctors to resume duties or face action

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court has mandated that all doctors currently on strike over the rape and murder of a female medic return to their duties by Tuesday. The court has warned that those who do not comply by the deadline could face “adverse action.”

The nationwide strike, involving hundreds of doctors, was sparked by the brutal killing of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The victim’s body was discovered on August 9 in a classroom at the medical college. The police have arrested a volunteer for the crime, and recent reports indicate that the former principal of the college has also been detained on corruption charges.

In addition to seeking justice for their colleague, doctors are demanding improvements in safety and facilities at government-run hospitals, including enhanced security and better amenities like rest areas for staff.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized the need for doctors to prioritize their commitment to the public and return to their posts. The court has assured that no punitive measures will be taken against doctors who resume work by Tuesday evening.

Furthermore, the court has directed the West Bengal government to address the doctors’ concerns. This includes providing separate duty rooms and toilets for male and female staff and installing CCTV cameras to enhance security.

The outrage over the incident has extended beyond India, with Indian diaspora communities staging protests in over 130 cities across 25 countries, including Japan, Australia, Europe, and the US.

The Supreme Court, which took suo motu notice of the situation, had earlier established a task force to recommend measures for safeguarding medical personnel in hospitals.

Women’s rights advocates have pointed out that the incident underscores ongoing issues of sexual violence against women in India, despite stricter laws implemented after the 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi.