IGP Islamabad says to take legal action against PTI rally organizers

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police on Sunday declared that legal action will be taken against the organizers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Sangjani for violating the NOC.

Talking to a private TV channel, IG Islamabad – Ali Nasir Rizvi – stated that the scheduled time for the rally was 7pm, but the organizers violated the NOC.

The rally route was also breached at Chongi No. 26 area, which forced the law enforcement to respond, additionally, he confirmed that legal action will be taken against the rally organizers for these violations.

Despite being contacted, the organizers did not submit a request to extend the rally time, the officer added.

He further mentioned the rally participants also pelted stones in which SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan and three constables got injured.

To disperse the crowd, the police used tear gas, causing the gas to spread throughout the area.

Additional police forces were called to manage the situation, while a case will be registered in accordance with the law, as the organizers failed to adhere to the agreed terms.

Earlier in the day, the local administration of the federal city has issued a strict warning regarding the violation of the notification concerning the PTI rally in Sangjani.

The District Magistrate warned PTI to adhere to the NOC guidelines, which mandated vacating the venue by 7 PM.

Despite repeated reminders, the rally exceeded the permitted time, prompting the police and administration to prepare for action.

The participants arriving from a different route clashed with the police as the PRI workers threw stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas at Choongi No. 26 area.

Interior Minister Takes Notice

The interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the situation and sought a report from IG Islamabad and instructed to provide the best medical treatment of injured police officers.

In a telephonic conversation with injured SSP Shoaib Khan, Mohsin Naqvi inquired about his health and emphasized the need for top-quality treatment for all injured officers involved in the incident.