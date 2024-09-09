Hafiz Naeem warns of multiple strikes, long marches over govt inaction

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned on Monday that more than one strike could be organised, with options for a long march and a nationwide transport strike on the table.

His remarks came during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq upon his arrival in Karachi on Monday.

“It’s been a month since we reached an agreement with the government, but we need action, not announcements. Interior Minister [Mohsin Naqvi] promised to brief us on progress, but we demand real solutions to public issues,” Rehman said.

He added that after consulting party members, the JI is prepared for further actions. “We held a nationwide shutter-down strike before, but now there could be several strikes, and long marches or transport blockades are possible as well. The public deserves to know the details of the negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the oppressive agreements harming them.”

Rehman also criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for failing to devolve powers to the local level in Karachi. “The situation in Karachi is alarming. The PPP has seized control of all institutions and, even if some powers were transferred to local bodies, the system remains under their control,” he stated.

Accusing the PPP of corruption, he said, “Rs66 billion are allocated to the KLC project, but 60-70% of the funds disappear due to corruption. The recent roadwork, costing billions, washed away after the first rain. The road from Guru Mandir to Mazar-e-Quaid is now called ‘the one-day road’ because it didn’t last longer than a day.”

Rehman concluded by accusing the government of imposing rejected political parties on Karachi and neglecting the city’s needs.