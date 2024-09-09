Fuel tank, lorry collision kills 59 people in Nigeria

NIGER: 59 people have been confirmed dead in Niger, Nigeria after a fuel tanker and a lorry collided, the state emergency agency has reported.

The agency also stated that the lorry was carrying passengers and cattle. The collision occurred at around 12:30 local time on Sunday, immediately an explosion engulfed both vehicles in fire.

The explosion’s fire engulfed other vehicles in the vicinity of the accident.

Director-general of the agency, Abdullahi Baba-arah assured that response teams were immediately sent to the scene to conduct rescue operations and manage the scene.

A spokesperson for the Niger State emergency unit, Hussain Ibrahim has told BBC that there is a possibility of more deaths.

“The death toll has now risen to 59 after one of those badly injured died at the hospital and from more discoveries at the site of the accident,” Ibrahim stated.

“It’s also possible that more dead bodies could be discovered in the process of the continued evacuation,” he added.

“This without doubt is the worst accident we have recorded in many years,” he said.

The spokesperson added that Niger is covering the hospital bills of the injured.

Governor of the Niger state, Umaru Bago presented his condolences to the families of the victims saying that he was “pained by the unfortunate incident”.

BBC reports that such accidents in the country have become a norm due to the lack of repair of roads.