European Space Agency spots giant smiley face on Mars

By Agencies

Scientists at the European Space Agency (ESA) were intrigued after they recently spotted a giant smiley face on the surface of Mars, sharing the unique astronomical discovery with the world.

Taking to Instagram, the ESA posted a series of images showing salt deposits on the Red Planet, which the scientists believe to be the remnants of the planet’s ancient life forms.

One of the salt deposits happened to be shaped like a smiley face.

