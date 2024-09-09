Efforts afoot to provide relief to public: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that every possible measure is being taken to relieve the public.

Talking to citizens at a roadside tea stall, on her return from the School Nutrition Program launching ceremony in DG Khan, she said the price hike has now been lowered and edible items including flour, sugar, oil, pulses, and vegetables become cheaper.

She said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is seriously concerned about costly electricity bills and federal and Punjab governments are striving hard to provide further relief to the public.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stopped on the roadside at a traditional hotel on her way back after attending the ‘Children Nutrition Program’ ceremony in DG Khan. The Chief Minister sat on a cot and took the conventional tea of DG Khan. She appreciated delicious tea and conversed with the citizens as well. The CM inquired from them about various other affairs as well.

The citizens of DG Khan thanked CM Punjab for making a Rs14/ unit reduction in the electricity rate by showing their electricity bills. The citizens while talking with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” May Allah Almighty keep you happy as you earned innumerable prayers of the people by reducing the electricity bill.”

The Chief Minister said,” Nawaz Sharif is deeply concerned and worried about electricity bills. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and herself are providing you relief.” The CM added,”Price- hike has been reduced significantly by making the prices of flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and vegetables cheaper in the markets.” She vowed,” We are striving to the utmost to provide further relief to the people across Punjab.”

Message of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan Navy Day

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the Pakistan Navy Day said,” We salute the Pakistan Navy on being deputed for safeguarding the coastal boundaries of Pakistan.”

“The officers and sepoys of Pakistan Navy are our pride. I pay tribute to the achievements of valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Navy. The 8th September Day reminds us of the precious sacrifices laid down by the valiant soldiers of Pakistan Navy and their extraordinary achievements.”

The Chief Minister added,” The Pakistan Navy gave a befitting reply to the enemy in the 1965 and 1971 wars. The brave soldiers of Pakistan Navy caused an irreparable loss to the enemy in the course of safeguarding its coastal boundaries. The unforgettable role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the dear homeland will be remembered in the annals of history for long.”