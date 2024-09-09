NATIONAL

Closed holiday for Punjab courts approved by Chief Justice Alia Neelum

By Web Desk

The Lahore High Court has announced an official holiday for all courts on 12 Rabiul Awwal, following a notification issued by the Registrar and approved by Chief Justice Alia Neelum. As per the notification, all civil and session courts throughout Punjab, including the Lahore High Court, will remain closed on September 17, 2024.

This closure is in observance of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The announcement follows the recent decision by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, which declared on September 4, 2024, that the moon for Rabiul Awwal had not been sighted. As a result, the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal is set to begin on September 6, with Eid-i-Miladun Nabi being observed on September 17.

The 12th of Rabiul Awwal, also known as Mawlid al-Nabawi, is an important day for Muslims worldwide, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The occasion is marked with various religious activities and celebrations.

Previous article
Suspect arrested for killing Navy officer, daughter during Karachi robbery
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt announces major changes to class 9 and 11 syllabus

The Punjab government has approved significant changes to the educational syllabus for Class 9 and 11 students for the upcoming academic year. This decision comes...

Poor quality liquor kills 3, bodies found in Islamabad’s apartment

Prince William, Harry’s meeting in secret bomb-proof shelter: Details inside

WATCH: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli spotted with baby boy Akaay in London

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.