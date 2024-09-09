Closed holiday for Punjab courts approved by Chief Justice Alia Neelum

The Lahore High Court has announced an official holiday for all courts on 12 Rabiul Awwal, following a notification issued by the Registrar and approved by Chief Justice Alia Neelum. As per the notification, all civil and session courts throughout Punjab, including the Lahore High Court, will remain closed on September 17, 2024.

This closure is in observance of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The announcement follows the recent decision by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, which declared on September 4, 2024, that the moon for Rabiul Awwal had not been sighted. As a result, the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal is set to begin on September 6, with Eid-i-Miladun Nabi being observed on September 17.

The 12th of Rabiul Awwal, also known as Mawlid al-Nabawi, is an important day for Muslims worldwide, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The occasion is marked with various religious activities and celebrations.