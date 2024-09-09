Clash on Pak-Afghan border claims eight Afghan soldiers, disrupts trade

PESHAWAR: A confrontation between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban near the Kurram district on the Pak-Afghan border on Monday resulted in the deaths of eight Afghan soldiers, including two notable commanders, and injuries to 16 others.

The conflict erupted when the Afghan forces launched an assault using heavy weaponry on a Pakistani checkpoint in the Palosin area early Saturday morning.

Sources reported significant casualties on the Afghan side, with eight Taliban members killed and several injured during the exchange of fire. The deceased included commanders identified as Khalil and Jan Muhammad.

As of the latest updates, there has been no formal statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding the clash.

This incident marks another in a series of confrontations at the border, with previous attacks by Afghan troops on Pakistani positions being a recurrent issue. In response, Pakistan has repeatedly voiced its concerns to Kabul, highlighting the Afghan Taliban’s role in not only fostering militancy within Pakistan but also in direct attacks along the border.

The ongoing hostilities have led to a halt in trade activities between the two nations over the weekend, with reports of sporadic gunfire continuing into Sunday, although no additional casualties were noted.

Earlier in May, the situation escalated to the point where a significant number of residents from Kharlachi were displaced, seeking refuge due to the intense clashes. Tribal leaders from both Kurram and Afghanistan had intervened, attempting to alleviate the tensions.

In a related incident on Sunday, an attack in the Marghan area of central Kurram resulted in the death of an FC official and injuries to three others.

The assault targeted an FC checkpoint manned by the Tall Scouts, with the assailants fleeing post-attack. Emergency services moved the deceased and wounded to a local hospital.