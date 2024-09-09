Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s second match against S Korea ends in draw

KARACHI: Pakistan ended on Monday their second match against South Korea in a draw in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy being played in China.

After failing to defend their two goal lead, the Green Shirts ended the second clash in 2-2 draw against the opponents.

South Korea took the lead by scoring a goal in the second quarter, which remained intact until the third quarter. Pakistan’s team could not score any goals up to the third quarter and was losing by one goal.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Pakistan team made an impressive comeback, with Hanan Shahid scoring two quick goals.

But before the match could end, Korea scored another goal to level the game.

So far, Pakistan have not been able to secure any victories in the Champions Trophy. Yesterday’s match against Malaysia also ended in a 2-2 draw.

The national team will play their third match on Wednesday against Japan.

The eighth edition of Asian Champions Trophy started on Sunday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

India are the defending champion after they won the title for a record fourth time in Chennai in 2023. India are also coming into the tournament on the back of winning bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics last month.

The tournament started on September 8 during which the six teams involved will play each other in a round robin format before the top four teams qualify to the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 16, while the third place playoff match and the final will take place on September 17.

Pakistan vs Malaysia (2-2) — September 8

Pakistan vs South Korea (2-2) — September 9

Pakistan vs Japan — September 11

Pakistan vs China — September 12

Pakistan vs India — September 14