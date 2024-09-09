Apple will unveil its latest products today; here’s where to watch and when

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16 event, titled “It’s Glowtime,” is just hours away, with tech enthusiasts eager for what’s in store. The event, scheduled for a live stream from Apple Park today.

The event will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on apple.com, YouTube, and the Apple TV app, promising a host of new product announcements and upgrades.

In Pakistan, the event will begin at 10:00 PM PST. It can be live streamed on the following pages:

The September 9 event is expected to reveal several major releases, including the much-anticipated iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10, and updated AirPods. Whether it’s the latest advancements in artificial intelligence or a DSLR-like camera button, Apple’s new lineup is designed to cater to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Among the expected upgrades, the iPhone 16 models will receive the usual chip improvements alongside enhanced camera capabilities. While the design may not see a radical change this year—some suggest a complete overhaul might come next year—rumors indicate larger display sizes of 6.3 inches for the Pro model and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

Another notable feature may be the expansion of the action button, previously exclusive to the Pro models, to the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Speculation is also mounting about the possible addition of a dedicated camera button.

Larger Apple Watches

Rumors also point to an increase in screen size for the Apple Watch Series 10. Currently available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, the next version could add a few millimeters to both models. Additionally, water resistance might be significantly enhanced, with the Apple Watch Ultra possibly reaching up to 100 meters of resistance, while the Series 10 could be certified for high-speed watersports at depths of up to 20 meters.

The Series 10 is also expected to feature new sensors, updating the existing ECG and heart rate monitors, with the potential to detect sleep apnea.

New AirPods

Apple may also introduce a new iteration of its popular AirPods. The standard model could be redesigned to resemble the AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem and a potentially different fit. A second version of the AirPods might even offer active noise cancellation.

For those eyeing updates to the AirPods Max, minor changes are expected, including a switch from the lightning port to USB-C.

Software updates

With the launch of new hardware, Apple is also set to introduce fresh software. iOS 18, which debuted at WWDC in June, is anticipated to showcase its AI-powered features more thoroughly. We may also get updates on release dates for the other software releases, including WatchOS 11, iPadOS 18, MacOS Sequoia, TV OS 18, and VisionOS 2 for the Apple Vision Pro headset. More information on when these updates will become available on devices is expected during the event.

Tech fans are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the unveiling of Apple’s latest innovations. A private news outlet will be providing comprehensive coverage throughout the event.