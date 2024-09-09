PML-N ministers accuse PTI for misconduct, violation of public gathering law

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a contentious rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ministers from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have accused PTI of coercing attendees and misusing public resources, casting a spotlight on the deepening political divide in the country.

Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Engineer Amir Maqam, in a detailed press conference, decried the actions and rhetoric of PTI, specifically targeting their leadership’s alleged unethical tactics to swell their rally’s numbers.

Amir Maqam called out the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for his provocative language and accused PTI of focusing on threats rather than providing solutions for national issues. He alleged that PTI’s internal conflicts over corruption have alienated them from public concerns, highlighting a disconnect that has widened under their governance.

Attaullah Tarar further criticized the disrespectful remarks made against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during the rally, describing them as a violation of Pakistan’s traditions and an affront to the nation’s respect for women.

He condemned PTI’s governance failures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting the lack of major development projects during their tenure and accused them of failing to address critical issues like terrorism.

Both ministers labeled the rally a failure and suggested that PTI should refocus its efforts on genuinely serving the people of the province rather than engaging in political theatrics.

This sentiment was echoed by Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who criticized PTI founder Imran Khan for seeking relief under the amended National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, which he had previously condemned.

Aurangzeb labeled Khan as the “Toshakhana thief” and a convict in the £190 million case, questioning his sincerity in seeking justice.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari accused PTI of using fake images and videos to promote their rally and claimed that PTI was spreading false information on social media to hide the event’s lackluster turnout.

She highlighted the government’s concerns over PTI’s use of state resources, specifically criticising the deployment of Rescue 1122 vehicles from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad, describing it as a concert funded by the taxpayers of KP.

Despite logistical challenges and governmental pushback, the rally drew a large crowd. PTI managed to hold the event after overcoming legal barriers, including a last-minute court intervention that allowed the rally to proceed under the new Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

This legislation, introduced by the PML-N government, aims to regulate public gatherings more strictly and stiffen penalties for violations.

In response to the criticisms, PTI Punjab spokesman Shaukat Basra accused the government of attempting to suppress the rally by blocking access points to Islamabad but claimed that the large turnout was a clear indicator of public support for PTI’s campaign to oust what he called a “fake government.”

Basra defended Imran Khan’s integrity, stating that Khan had never sought an NRO and was facing all challenges head-on in jail.

As the political stakes continue to rise, the PTI has ramped up its preparations for potential legal battles and further rallies, signifying that the political unrest in Pakistan is far from over.