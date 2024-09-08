Trump claims Israel will be ‘gone’ within two years if Harris is elected president

Former President Donald Trump painted a dire scenario of a potential Kamala Harris presidency during a campaign speech on Saturday, claiming that Israel would be “doomed” if Harris were to lead the United States, and warning that the upcoming November election “may be our last.”

Addressing supporters in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump promised to “prevent World War III” as he discussed a range of topics including Social Security reform and the implementation of tariffs.

“I will end the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III,” Trump declared from the podium. “And I’m the only one that can do it. I will prevent World War III.”

Trump went on to assert that Israel’s future would be in jeopardy under a Harris administration. “And if I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed,” he said. “Israel is doomed.”

Acknowledging the severity of his statement, the Republican nominee elaborated on his concerns, suggesting that the U.S. itself could face existential threats if Israel were defeated. “Israel will be gone,” Trump warned. “One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist. I better win, or you’re going to have problems like we’ve never had.”

“We may have no country left,” Trump added ominously. “It may be our last election.”

In response, Harris has previously accused Trump of posing a threat to democracy. Last month, Harris stated that Trump “wants to be an autocrat.”

“I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors,” the Democratic nominee asserted. “They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable—because he wants to be an autocrat.”