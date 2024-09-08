NATIONAL

Punjab govt introduces changes to syllabus for class 9 and 11

By News Desk

The Punjab government has approved major revisions to the Class 9 and 11 curriculum for the upcoming academic year, marking a significant shift in the educational framework.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Education on Sunday, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has been tasked with implementing these curriculum changes. The new syllabus will impact key subjects, including English, Urdu, Islamiat, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and Computer Science.

One of the most notable updates is the inclusion of a dedicated focus on Pakistan’s historical and cultural importance in the Class 10 curriculum. This addition aims to modernize the syllabus and make it more relevant to current academic and regional standards.

The PCTB has been instructed to print new textbooks that reflect these changes and ensure their timely distribution to schools. This will enable both students and teachers to be adequately prepared for the revised content when the academic year begins.

Previous article
Kate Middleton’s plans for another public appearance revealed
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William take major step against Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a major step against Meghan Markle and Harry during their summer holiday at Balmoral Castle with King Charles...

Pakistani man charged in U.S. for plotting terror attack in New York

Meghan Markle bashed for forcing Prince William to push Prince Harry away even further

SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years: Musk

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.