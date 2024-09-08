Punjab govt introduces changes to syllabus for class 9 and 11

The Punjab government has approved major revisions to the Class 9 and 11 curriculum for the upcoming academic year, marking a significant shift in the educational framework.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Education on Sunday, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has been tasked with implementing these curriculum changes. The new syllabus will impact key subjects, including English, Urdu, Islamiat, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and Computer Science.

One of the most notable updates is the inclusion of a dedicated focus on Pakistan’s historical and cultural importance in the Class 10 curriculum. This addition aims to modernize the syllabus and make it more relevant to current academic and regional standards.

The PCTB has been instructed to print new textbooks that reflect these changes and ensure their timely distribution to schools. This will enable both students and teachers to be adequately prepared for the revised content when the academic year begins.