Prominent Indian TV actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48

Television actor Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in popular Indian dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga, passed away at 48 on Sunday, September 8. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while sleeping at his Mumbai residence, and his body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sethi, who gained fame for his work in daily soaps and a few Bollywood films, had been dealing with health issues in recent years. In 2021, he underwent leg surgery and was focused on recovery, often sharing motivational posts about fitness on social media.

Despite his efforts, sources within the industry disclosed that Sethi had been struggling with depression and financial difficulties during the later years of his life. He had also started a film production venture, CK Pictures, but his personal and health struggles seemed to overshadow his professional endeavors.

In one of his last social media posts, Sethi shared a touching tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day, writing, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. MOM LOVE YOU (sic).”

In addition to his television career, Sethi appeared in films such as Oops!, Deewanapan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He is survived by his wife, Jhanvi, and their twin children.