Prince William, Harry make final decision to reconcile after UK encounter?

Prince Harry and Prince WIlliam have made final decision to reconcile following their rare reunion in UK at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes last month.

Following their encounter, the Daily Express quoted sources as claiming that the royal brothers have expressed a wish to repair their fractured relationship.

The source close to the Prince of Wales and the duke claimed, “Harry is open to reconciling with his brother.

“He knows it won’t be an easy task but it is something that can be brought to the table.”

The outlet reported that the same source said: “William is not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned.”

Earlier, there were claims Harry attended the service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, where Prince William was also present, however, the estranged brothers sat apart, each with different groups of their maternal cousins.

The source told the Sun, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”