Pakistan and Malaysia tie 2-2 in Asian Champions Trophy opener despite Pakistan’s early lead

The opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy saw a dramatic tie between Pakistan and Malaysia, with both teams scoring two goals each on Sunday.

Pakistan, despite taking a strong 2-0 lead, could not secure a victory in the match held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia. The Green Shirts’ goals came from Nadeem Ahmed and Sufyan Khan.

The match began with a goalless first quarter, but Pakistan took control when Sufyan Khan broke the deadlock. Nadeem Ahmed then extended Pakistan’s lead in the third quarter, putting them in a commanding position. However, Malaysia fought back, scoring their first goal through a penalty corner. Aiman Rozemi then equalized for Malaysia just five minutes before the final whistle.

Pakistan will likely feel disappointed with the outcome, having let a 2-0 lead slip away. Despite the draw, Pakistan’s Ammad Butt was awarded the Player of the Match, receiving a memento and a $200 cheque.

The eighth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy kicked off on Sunday in China. Six teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on September 16. The third-place playoff and the final are scheduled for September 17.