McDonald’s and US election: How the fast food chain could sway the result in favor of either Trump or Harris

As the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election draws near, McDonald’s, an iconic American fast-food brand, has become a focal point for both GOP nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in their efforts to connect with voters.

Kamala Harris and Her McDonald’s Experience

Kamala Harris has emphasized her past work experience at McDonald’s during her college years. In her campaign speeches and ads, she recalls her summer job at the fast-food chain and the challenges faced by low-wage workers, some of whom supported families on their earnings. “I worked at McDonald’s to earn spending money,” Harris said at a recent rally in North Carolina. Her association with McDonald’s is part of a larger strategy aimed at resonating with working-class Americans, particularly those in low-income jobs.

This connection serves to make Harris relatable to voters who share similar experiences, positioning her as someone who understands the struggles of everyday Americans.

Donald Trump’s Love for McDonald’s

Donald Trump has long embraced his fondness for McDonald’s, frequently showcasing his preference for the chain during his presidency. He has used his connection to the brand as a way to relate to working-class voters, viewing McDonald’s as a symbol of everyday American life. In one high-profile moment, Trump served McDonald’s meals at the White House and made a well-publicized visit to a McDonald’s outlet in Ohio after meeting with first responders in East Palestine. His campaign uses this to portray him as a relatable figure who enjoys the same fast food as millions of Americans.

Additionally, Trump has questioned the authenticity of Harris’s claims about working at McDonald’s, fueling a debate over the role of the fast-food giant in both candidates’ narratives.

McDonald’s in Policy Debates

The attention McDonald’s is receiving from both campaigns also touches on broader policy issues, especially regarding minimum wage and unionization efforts. California’s recent legislation raising the minimum wage for certain fast-food workers to $20 per hour has sparked debate, with McDonald’s executives actively lobbying against such measures. Harris has long criticized low wages in the fast-food industry, which may put her at odds with McDonald’s interests. Trump’s stance, meanwhile, is likely to align more closely with business interests, advocating against sharp wage hikes.

The Cultural Significance of McDonald’s in Politics

McDonald’s has played a role in American presidential politics for decades, with figures like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump linking themselves to the brand. Both Harris and Trump are using its cultural significance to sway voters, but the real impact will likely depend on the broader policies and messages they promote.

This article originally appeared in The Economist